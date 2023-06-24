Home » Covid, the US 007 report: “There is no evidence that the virus was created in the Wuhan laboratory”
Covid, the US 007 report: "There is no evidence that the virus was created in the Wuhan laboratory"



The US intelligence chief said there was no evidence that the Covid-19 virus was created in the Chinese government’s Wuhan research laboratory. In a declassified report, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it had no information to back up recent claims that three scientists at the lab were among the first to be infected with Covid-19 and may have created the virus themselves. .

Drawing on reports gathered by various member agencies of the US intelligence community, the report claims that some scientists at the Wuhan laboratory have been carrying out genetic engineering of coronaviruses similar to Covid-19.

But the United States “has no information” indicating that it has done such work on the specific Covid-19 virus or any virus “that is closely related enough to have been the source of the pandemic.”

