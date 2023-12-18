Covid, when should you give up Christmas lunch? From swabs with wrong results to flu symptoms, advice

Epidemiologist Gianni Rezza explains: if you have a fever and a cough, give up the family Christmas lunch, especially if there are fragile people among the guests. And this applies even if you test negative. For two reasons: tests, especially do-it-yourself ones, can be wrong; you could have the flu, which however, if transmitted to an older person, can cause negative consequences just as much as Covid. If you have to reach another city for Natale, you travel by train, plane or bus and you have to meet elderly and frail people, it may be useful to wear an Ffp2 mask during the journey. «In my opinion, only those who are unwell, perhaps have a cold, should take the test before a family gathering for Christmas. But if one wants to be very cautious and wants to protect elderly family members, he can do it anyway. The important thing is to get tested at the last moment, as close as possible to the family gathering” says Rezza, now a professor at the San Raffaele Institute in Milan, and director of the Prevention sector of the Ministry of Health in the most dramatic years of the pandemic. His successor, Professor Francesco Vaia (who instead experienced the pandemic on the front line of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome) signed a circular which reinforces the indication to subject those who enter hospitals and RSAs with symptoms. The test must cover the Covidbut also «flu viruses, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Rhinovirus, Parainfluenza viruses, Adenovirus, Metapneumovirus, Bocavirus and other human Coronaviruses other than SarsCoV2».

