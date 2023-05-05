Covid, WHO declared the end of the pandemic. Tedros Ghrebreyesus: “20 million dead and Covid 19 is still a threat”

The announcement had been awaited for days and was in the air. The end of more than 3 years of pandemic of an unknown coronavirus that has brought the world to its knees: with almost 7 million official victims worldwide (even if the estimate speaks of at least 20 million) and incalculable social, psychological and economic damage . The WHO Technical Committee, the director-general said Tedros Ghrebreyesus, “he recommended the end of the state of emergency and I accepted the indication”. The state of international health emergency had been declared on January 30, 2020. The announcement of the end of the emergency “does not mean that Covid-19 is over as a threat to global healthGhebreyesus said, adding that he would not hesitate to bring experts together again to reassess the situation if Covid-19 “endangers our world“. “At the start of the pandemic, there were around 100 cases of Covid-19 outside China and no reported deaths. In the three years since that moment the world has turned upside down: about 7 million deaths have been reported by WHO, but we know that the estimate is many times higher, equal to at least 20 million deaths”.

The WHO Emergency Committee had met in recent days and it was clear that the majority was oriented towards giving a positive opinion on the end of the state of emergency, but the Director General who is responsible for the final decision, once the Committee’s opinion has been received – had warned that there are still critical issues, even if the constant decrease in cases and deaths has made it possible to return to normal in many countries. It was December 31, 2019 when the Chinese authorities released the communication of an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. After about a month, on January 29, 2020, in Italy they are hospitalized at theSpallanzani hospital in Rome two Chinese tourists positive for SarsCoV2 and already in serious condition. The beginning of the nightmare in our country. The day after, on 30 January, WHO declared an international public health state of emergency – a procedure that allows for an international alert to be triggered for a common response – and theOn January 31, Italy declares a state of emergency. The pandemic has cost our country 189,738 deaths and almost 26 million infections. In three years, however, the conditions have changed, as has the virus with which, epidemiologists and doctors say, it is now possible to live with. This is thanks to the weapons we have available today: ad hoc drugs and vaccines, which have led to a constant improvement of the epidemiological situation. These are the data on the table of the WHO Committee and on the basis of which the body was called to express an opinion.

Read Also Covid, tests for the nasal vaccine are positive. The advantages for immediate immunity and the hypothesis of using it as a booster

Ghebreyesus, last January, had made it known that he considered the lifting of the highest level of international alert premature. However, now the picture has changed profoundly even if the critical issues have not disappeared: “The current trend of the pandemic has allowed the return to normalcy in most countries, but at the same time some critical issues regarding the evolution of the virus persist which make it difficult to be able to predict the future dynamics of transmission of the virus or its seasonality” said the WHO director general, opening the meeting of the Covid emergency committee. On the one hand, in fact, in recent weeks the number of reported weekly deaths has been the lowest since March 2020. On the other, however, surveillance and genetic sequencing, he warned, “have declined significantly worldwide, making it more difficult to track down known variants and detect new ones.” In short, there are many variables to consider. According to various experts, however, the time is ripe for the end of the emergency: “It must be removed – said the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti -. You can now live with SarsCoV2″. Also for the president of Aifa, Giorgio Palù, “it is desirable that the state of emergency be lifted, since the virus is now endemic. On the other hand, we know that all pandemics have a limited life span and it is in their nature to have an end, even if the virus will remain”.

Countries will now have to prepare for a new transition phase, i.e. the transition from an emergency phase to a long-term management of Covid. And precisely in view of this turning point, WHO has updated the Global Strategic Preparedness Plan for 2023-2025. Five pillars of the new strategy: collaborative surveillance, community protection, safe and flexible care, access to countermeasures and emergency coordination. It is necessary “to support countries during the transition from an emergency response to a long-term phase of control, management and prevention of Covid-19. This – Ghebreyesus warned – is a fundamental step”. At the beginning of the pandemic, a group of epidemiologists from Harvard in Boston, led by Marc Lipsitch, had developed a model of the dynamics of Sars Cov 2 in a post-pandemic period, based on estimates of seasonality, immunity and cross-immunity for other betacoronaviruses. The study was published in Science. Scientists hypothesized that after the initial pandemic wave, recurring epidemics could occur during the winter and that even in 2022 social distancing measures would have to be applied to avoid excessive pressure on intensive care units. But that the waves could have continued until 2023 with an adjustment in 2024. And with 600 deaths a day in Italy, as the Italian medical order says, Covid “still scratches”.