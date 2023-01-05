«After having made a formal request to the proceeding judicial authorities, the honorable Andrea Cozzolino will also ask the parliamentary assembly to which he belongs to be heard in order to answer all the questions and offer all the information and clarifications useful for ascertaining the facts. The Hon. Cozzolino does not intend to invoke parliamentary immunity for the political activity that he carried out in a free and transparent manner, being completely extraneous to the crimes for which the proceedings are proceeding ». The lawyers of the MEP Andrea Cozzolino, Federico Conte, Dezio Ferraro and Dimitri De Beco declare it in a note.

Cozzolino, MEP since 2009, is being investigated by the Belgian police (who have asked for the waiver of parliamentary immunity against him and his Belgian colleague Marc Tarabella) in the investigation into Qatargate. In particular, the investigators believe that he was the trusted man of the Moroccan secret services. The latter would have used him to protect their interests in Europe, above all as regards the controversy over Western Sahara (occupied by Morocco) and the Pegasus software, which Morocco allegedly used to spy on political opponents and on which the ‘Europe has opened an investigation.

The intervention comes following the new move in the investigation into alleged corruption in Brussels with the official request, formulated by the investigators, for the parliamentary immunity of two MEPs (Cozzolino and Marc Tarabella) to be revoked, according to what was reported by the Belgian newspapers Le Soir and Jnach), already after the sensational arrest on December 9 of the Greek vice president of the EP (suspended), Eva Kaili, a socialist. The names of the two had already appeared several times in the news on the investigation papers, and Tarabella’s home had been searched in the presence of the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola (as required by Belgian law) already on 10 December, at the the day after the arrest, among others, also of Kaili’s companion, Francesco Giorgi (parliamentary assistant of Cozzolino) and of the former MEP and former trade unionist Pier Antonio Panzeri, lobbyist, founder of the NGO Fight Impunity and considered a central figure in the alleged maneuvers for soften the position of the institutions in favor of Qatar, Morocco and even Mauritania.