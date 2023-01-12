Listen to the audio version of the article

Ftx Advisors Find More Than Five Billion Dollars In Cash And Crypto Assets That Could Help Pay Off Bankrupted Creditors Of Crypto Trading Platform Founded By Sam Bankman-Fried. The Bloomberg agency reports it, citing the documents filed in court by the company’s lawyer Andrew Dietderich. Advisors have identified more than nine million accounts, but they don’t yet know how much will be repaid to creditors or what percentage of their debt will be repaid.

The company filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, and US prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of orchestrating an “epic” fraud that could cost investors, customers and lenders billions of dollars. The lawyers and consultants overseeing the bankrupt company are now trying to recover the funds to repay the creditors.

“We have identified over five billion dollars in cash, liquid cryptocurrency and liquid investment securities,” Dietderich told the US bankruptcy judge in Delaware at the start of the Jan. 11 hearing. Dietderich also said the company plans to sell non-strategic investments with a book value of $4.6 billion, although the company’s books have been described as unreliable.