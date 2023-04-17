Home » Crackling start of “L’Isola dei Famosi”, Ilary Blasi greets Nicola Savino by suggesting that he is talking about his ex-husband
Crackling start of "L'Isola dei Famosi", Ilary Blasi greets Nicola Savino by suggesting that he is talking about his ex-husband

Crackling start of "L'Isola dei Famosi", Ilary Blasi greets Nicola Savino by suggesting that he is talking about his ex-husband

Starting with a bang for the new edition de “The Island of the Famous” 2023 con Ilary Blasi who, at the beginning of the episode, sent more than a dig to her ex-husband Francesco Totti. The presenter deliberately joked about her recent separation on the occasion of the ritual greetings at the beginning of the first episode: “So, we haven’t seen each other for exactly a year – Ilary began -, I left you with the claim: everything can change. Indeed, many things have changed…” Look!

