CRANC completes its lineup with Kitty, Daisy & Lewis and others

The CRANC Illa de Menorca Festival will celebrate seven editions from September 21 to 24 in Mahón, the Balearic town that hosts this musical event year after year. After signing artists like Nada Surf, Rocío Márquez and Bronquio, Belako, _juno, Crocodiles, La Paloma, Sandré, Enamorados and Niños Luchandoamong many others, the festival announces the British as new names Kitty, Daisy & Lewisto the Chilean Hispanic duo Lorenzo Soria & Sebastian Orellana and the Majorcans Great Lover, which respectively replace the initially planned Perrosky and La Flor Romanial. In addition, the well-known journalist and presenter of Radio 3 Angel Carmona joins the programming in his role as DJ.

Let’s also remember that the festival has a wide selection of Balearic music by Alanaire, The Cicely Satellites, Barrera, Black Sea Deluge, Mut, Maria Florit, Glymur, Foraster, Donallop, Cairo, Caspary or Fornaris. And let’s not forget the squad of djs that will liven up the different days and spaces of the festival, either in the traditional Es Claustre that houses the main stage and where we will dance to the sound of The Satisfires, La Fábrika del Funk, Alcapone Selector, Uncle Frankie and Tali Carreto, in addition to the aforementioned Ángel Carmona; or in the night of the Akelarre with the presence and readiness in his cabin of Mambow and DJ Coco.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

