Cráneo & Bejo, review of their album El Tobogán (2023)

skull and bejo present ‘The Slide’ in the middle of spring to launch at full speed on an ambitious Latin American tour that shows that there is life beyond the usual and most hackneyed circuits of music in Spain. Both one and the other have managed to build a career away from the big recording institutions and their implantation in the imaginary of the national rap scene is strong and stable. On the other hand, the vitality of the album is the key, it is neither strong nor stable, but daring and changeable. It is not so much an album with a winning proposal (bet) but a melting pot of rhythms and flows, an exercise in style and joy.

Without becoming a legendary album, ‘the slide’ is an exercise in original and courageous style by Cráneo and Bejo who, finally, team up for the long term, after honoring each other and taking each other into account in their latest works. Two very different styles -Bejo’s more delirious and luminous; that of Cráneo more oneiric and smooth- come together gracefully in an album where the most classic sounds (even vintage, think of ‘skidding’) come together with fun proposals that take people from Madrid and the Canaries out of their comfort zone (think of ‘Hangover’ with that spidic cumbia).



‘The Slide’ It is an important job in the career of both. There is life beyond the worlds known to both, there is the possibility of taking the talent of Skull and of Lucky to other sound latitudes. ‘the slide’ it becomes a creative statement that widens the base of both without giving up their essence. Marijuana is important, the cheeky and irreverent attitude too, as well as the commitment to naturalness and hedonism. In that sense, in ‘The Slide’ will find the fans of bejo and skull what they look for when they get close to their music regularly. They change what is necessary to grow and maintain the essence, the unmistakable aroma that has allowed them to stay on the demanding wave of music for the last decade (yes, we are all very old now).