Home World Crash along the streets of Aretino: he died at the age of 33
World

Crash along the streets of Aretino: he died at the age of 33

by admin
Crash along the streets of Aretino: he died at the age of 33



Tragedy of the road in Valdarno. A 33-year-old man died in a road accident that took place this evening, March 2, on the Terranuova ring road near the junction for Poggio Orlandi. According to what has been learned, the man was aboard an Audi A6 when, due to causes under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle, ending up off the road and then hitting the guard rail. The firefighters, the emergency health workers and the Carabinieri of Loro Ciuffenna intervened on the spot, as well as colleagues from the mobile radio unit of the San Giovanni company.

After being pulled from the car by the firefighters, he was rescued by paramedics. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Investigations are underway by the police to understand the dynamics and causes of the incident.



See also  Dongxi Q | Under the new crown pneumonia epidemic, what is the root cause of the American hatred of Asia? - Current affairs

You may also like

News Udinese – Zeegelaar the perfect stop-gap /...

Banner Grobara about the eternal derby in football...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the club...

Simcerity: R.U. Against NFTs (period question mark or...

Greece, the moment of the head-on collision between...

The Gemelli Polyclinic together with Assolei and WINDTRE...

The problem of child labor in the United...

Gf Vip Sonia tears Tavassi to pieces, Signorini...

The March issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is...

Undertaker’s banner against Alba before the eternal derby...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy