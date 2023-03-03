Tragedy of the road in Valdarno. A 33-year-old man died in a road accident that took place this evening, March 2, on the Terranuova ring road near the junction for Poggio Orlandi. According to what has been learned, the man was aboard an Audi A6 when, due to causes under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle, ending up off the road and then hitting the guard rail. The firefighters, the emergency health workers and the Carabinieri of Loro Ciuffenna intervened on the spot, as well as colleagues from the mobile radio unit of the San Giovanni company.

After being pulled from the car by the firefighters, he was rescued by paramedics. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Investigations are underway by the police to understand the dynamics and causes of the incident.







