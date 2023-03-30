Home World crash cost £30,000 in damages – TV Courier
World

crash cost £30,000 in damages – TV Courier

by admin
crash cost £30,000 in damages – TV Courier

Video captured by CCTV cameras. The driver was intoxicated

A drunk driver crashed into a house in Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech (Cambridgeshire, England) causing almost £30,000 in damage, before fleeing and later claiming his car had been stolen. The incident took place in the summer of 2021 but the man was convicted on March 24 (and the video released now).

The man, Michael Wilson (34), entered the living room of the house, but fortunately all the inhabitants of the house at the time were sleeping on the upper floor. CCTV cameras captured the moment of the accident.

March 30, 2023 – Updated March 30, 2023 , 10:34 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Macron and the "disappeared" watch during the TV interview - Corriere TV

You may also like

UEFA severely punished Partizan | Sports

Azerbaijan-Israel establishes embassy in Israel 31 years after...

E3 officially canceled, Summer Game Fest arrives on...

Accident in Palermo, grandfather and 9-month-old granddaughter hit...

García Picasso takes the Martian Sound of Marchena

Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia accused...

Udinese – Countdown completed / Three days and...

EU-China, Von der Leyen: “We need a change...

How do you find a reliable construction company...

Who is Alvin Bragg, the first African American...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy