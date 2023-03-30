Video captured by CCTV cameras. The driver was intoxicated

A drunk driver crashed into a house in Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech (Cambridgeshire, England) causing almost £30,000 in damage, before fleeing and later claiming his car had been stolen. The incident took place in the summer of 2021 but the man was convicted on March 24 (and the video released now).

The man, Michael Wilson (34), entered the living room of the house, but fortunately all the inhabitants of the house at the time were sleeping on the upper floor. CCTV cameras captured the moment of the accident.