9
Bolontic
I know a lot of people who took off their winter tires and put on summer tires because of the heat, obviously there are a lot of them who did that.
peasant
are there any ###dog drivers from Belgrade….
VK
After a nightmarish, horrible night, tomorrow I have to gorge myself on ham, cheese and hard-boiled eggs and go to a gruesome job at the municipal office for energy efficiency…
Comment sent successfully.
Your comment has been forwarded to the moderation team and will be visible after approval.