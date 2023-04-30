Crash in Darfo, a 57-year-old man dies

Another tragic crash in Val Camonica. A 57-year-old man lost his life after being involved in a road accident this morning, Sunday 30 April, in Darfo Boario Terme. It happened in the Gorzone hamlet, along the provincial road that leads to Angolo Terme, around 11.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. The man, from Darfo, was on the bike. The impact with the car was very violent, which occurred due to causes under investigation. The 57-year-old was thrown and ended up on the asphalt. His condition immediately appeared serious.

The helicopter took off from Bergamo for the rescue. After the first treatments on the spot, the 57-year-old was transported in red code to Pope John of Bergamo. He died after arriving at the hospital.