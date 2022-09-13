[NTDTV, Beijing, September 13, 2022]Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian war, mysterious deaths have continued to break out in the former inner circle of the Kremlin. A top executive in Russia’s energy sector died after a “ship crash” over the weekend.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, general manager of the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (ERDC) and a key figure in President Vladimir Putin’s development of the Arctic, also attended Putin’s visit to Vladivo a few days ago. Stoke’s Eastern Economic Forum, with a presentation entitled “Everyone Has Their Own Line: Logistics in a Changing World“, aims to defeat sanctions.

According to the Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, on Saturday (September 10), Pejorin fell from a boat while sailing in the waters off Russky Island in the Sea of ​​Japan and fell into the water. His body was recovered on Monday after more than a day of searching.

Ivan Pechorin, director of the aviation industry of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, died in Russia. According to the official version of the Russian police, he fell from the boat at full speed. pic.twitter.com/aDEXCWZRgb — Churchill ?????? (@WarAgainstPutin) September 12, 2022

“Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues and a huge loss for the company,” ERDC said in an official statement. “Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. “

The company’s former chief executive, Igor Nosov, died suddenly in February at the age of 43, reportedly from a “stroke”.

Top Kremlin-linked businessmen have died in a spate of deaths since the start of the year, each classified as a “suicide or accident,” according to the Daily Mail.

On September 1, Ravil Maganov, a 67-year-old oil tycoon and chairman of Russia’s second largest oil company, Lukoil, fell to his death from a sixth-floor window at the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. Lukoil has previously voiced its opposition to the Ukraine war.

There are unsubstantiated reports that Maganov was “beaten” before being “thrown out the window”. But Lukoil blamed an unknown disease for the cause of death.

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, a former Lukoil executive, died in May.

In July, Yuri Voronov, 61, a former top executive of shipping company Astra Shipping, was found shot dead in his swimming pool on the outskirts of St Petersburg.

Ukrainian-born multimillionaire Yevgeny Palant, 47, and his wife Olga, 50, were found stabbed to death at their Moscow home in June. Their daughter Polina, 20, found them with multiple stab wounds.

In April, Vladislav Avayev, 51, a former vice-president of Gazprombank, appeared to commit suicide after killing his wife and 13-year-old daughter.

There have been several similar incidents, each described by authorities as accidental or suicide, but many fear Putin is purging his inner circle as his invasion of Ukraine continues to stall. These people were seen as a threat to Putin’s power, and it is likely that they had some sensitive information and were removed.

At least five of the alleged suicides have been flagged as “suspicious” by Russian sources. Russian politician and businessman Gennady Gudkov posted on Telegram channel Mozhem Obyasnit: “If we already understand that the regime is destroying its opponents and enemies, why don’t they deal with those who are seen as traitors fleeing the system .”

“Many (suspected deaths) cases are like reckoning,” Gudkoff noted.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Zhaoxi/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/13/a103526749.html