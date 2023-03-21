Activision today announced that Crash Team Rumblel’arena brawler 4v4 which features all the characters of Crash Bandicootwill come on June 20th and will be preceded by a Beta from April 20 to 24with an early access period dedicated to those who pre-order the game.

Here are the official information about the game, two gameplay videos and new screenshots.

Crash Bandicoot and his crew are back in a new version of Crash with never-before-seen 4v4 team-based multiplayer! Developed by Toys For Bob and published by Activision Publishing, Inc. the launch of Crash Team Rumble is scheduled for June 20, 2023. Starting today, fans can pre-order Crash Team Rumble to receive early access to the Beta, scheduled for April 20-24. This preview will give fans hands-on experience of the new title before it officially hits the market, and will give Toys For Bob the opportunity to collaborate with the community to create the best play experience for the launch.

Early access to the Beta of Crash Team Rumble will feature five characters from the Crash universe and three arenas filled with color, danger and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality that define Toys for Bob. Those who participate in the Early Access Beta will be able to play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex and Dingodile – and will be able to match their hero with unique powers and strategically use special moves and abilities to win. In Beta Early Access, teams will be able to choose from three maps, each varying in size, layout, challenge, and relic stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the edge over their opponents.

In Crash Team Rumble, fans can choose from a roster of friends and foes from the Crash universe, each filling one of three roles: Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically use the different roles to work together in order to be the first to collect the most Wumpa Fruit in their own drop zone, while simultaneously defending the opposing team’s drop zone. Relic powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which teammates can use to gain the upper hand during scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play, allowing players from different consoles to team up and jump into the competition.

Crash Team Rumble will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® at a price of €29.99 for the Standard Edition and €39.99 for the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition of Crash Team Rumble contains the full game, additional post-launch seasonal content and limited-time modes, early access to the Beta (for those who pre-order), and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass. The Deluxe Edition contains all the content of the Standard Edition, plus 25 Battle Pass tiers instantly unlocked during Season 1, the Season 2 Battle Pass Premium and the digital “Proto Pack”, which includes a number of customization options for each hero and villain on launch and other items. Both editions grant players access to exciting post-launch seasonal content.