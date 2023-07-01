“Crazy” fares for flights to and from Sicily, now “Mister Prices” calls the companies to account

The desire to go on vacation, after the restrictions of the covid and despite the inflation, finds no obstacles in the Italians. But this year the dizzying prices of domestic flights are holding back certain movements which, according to Istat, have undergone a 43.2% increase in the first part of the year compared to the same period of 2022.

Price increases on which the guarantor for price surveillance wants to see clearly, after having monitored the situation for some time. Benedetto Mineo, on the recommendation of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, has therefore convened the representatives of the main airlines operating flights on the national routes affected by the highest price increases for next Tuesday, 4 July.

The four most important companies will sit at the table called to explain the dynamics of ticket prices. And after the meetings and the analyzes there will be “the immediate convening of a rapid alert commission on expensive flights”, also open to trade and user associations for greater consultation.

The objective of “Mister Prices” is naturally to protect consumers, with a view to healthy price dynamics. In fact, it will be necessary to understand if there is any form of speculation in the face, for example, of the price of fuel which has fallen in the last period.

Schifani: it’s our battle

«Our battle over the cost of flights, which resulted in several appeals before the Antitrust with which illegitimate agreements between airlines were denounced to the detriment of passengers, today witnesses an appreciable initiative on the part of the Ministry of Enterprise. By now it was more than a duty that the government structures take the field to ascertain anomalies, syndicate them and crush them, to avoid unjust and unacceptable harassment for the citizen”. This was stated by the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani regarding the decision of the guarantor for price surveillance to convene, on the indication of Minister Urso, for Tuesday 4 July the representatives of the main airlines operating flights on national routes to address the issue of the expensive ticket prices.

«My government – ​​added Schifani – will continue its battle on the cost of flights, not without registering the great result obtained on the Palermo-Rome routes and vice versa, Catania-Milan and back, where the arrival of the third carrier Aeroitalia has allowed a significant reduction of the cost of tickets. A demonstration that, when you want, you can adopt wise and honest pricing policies».

Consumer associations

Codacons applauds the government’s initiative, recalling that it has “already obtained from the Antitrust the opening of an investigation into the excessive cost of flights to and from Sicily”. The president of the consumer protection association, Carlo Rienzi, observes that “for months we have been denouncing how tariffs in the airline sector are totally out of control” drawing the attention of the Competition Authority to “ascertain possible cartels by operators planes”.

“We believe that the upward trend in tariffs in the air transport sector is absolutely not justified, and represents enormous damage for citizens especially in the period of summer departures, that is, when the movements of Italians to national and foreign destinations increase – continues Rienzi – for this reason, if the flight price lists do not drop immediately, we will present a new complaint to the Antitrust and to the prosecutors of the Republic of all Italy asking to ascertain the work of the airlines in our territory, in the light of possible speculative maneuvers, insider trading, and anti-competitive signs”.

Assoutenti had also denounced the drain on flights in Italy in recent weeks and simulating the search for the period 12 August outbound and 19 August return for a family of 4, he listed these routes and prices: Milan-Cagliari from 729 euros, Milan-Olbia from 802 euros, Milan-Palermo from 818 euros, Milan-Brindisi from 845 euros, Rome-Cagliari from 573 euros, Rome-Olbia from 800 euros.