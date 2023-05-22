Home » Crazy Foggia of the former Palermo Delio Rossi, Cerignola overturned and ahead in the playoffs
World

Crazy Foggia of the former Palermo Delio Rossi, Cerignola overturned and ahead in the playoffs

by admin
Crazy Foggia of the former Palermo Delio Rossi, Cerignola overturned and ahead in the playoffs

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Delio Rossi’s Foggia was the protagonist of a miraculous comeback against Cerignola in the return match of the first round of the national playoffs of Serie C. The men of the former Palermo coach had to reassemble the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Crazy Foggia of ex Palermo Delio Rossi, Cerignola overturned and ahead in the playoffs appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "The Plastic Age": Pop plastic archeology.

You may also like

Obradović after the victory over the Student Center...

Udinese – The day after it hurts even...

Cameroonians love their country, but no one loves...

People flee from Belgorod | Info

Biden: Russia has over 100,000 casualties in Bachmut,...

Check out the trailer for the remake of...

Madeleine McCann, the police resume the search in...

Incredible in Romagna: jackals pretend to be rescuers...

Dissident Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich was pardoned after...

The anklet, this body ornament that otherwise qualifies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy