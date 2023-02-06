Home World Cream cake as simple as happiness
World

by admin
A few days ago the snow fell and you will say and you know what news we are in the perfect season for this to happen.

Eh no the news is that I was happy, but happy as a child, happy to the point that I had snowballs with anyone I met.

Happy to the point that I went to pick up Andrea at school to take him to the park with the untouched snow while the flakes were falling, immersed in all that white with the muffled noises of the snow, he and I throwing snowballs at each other, we returned home soaked but happy with that happiness dictated by the emotion of a simple thing like a snowfall.

After all, happiness should always be like this, only that most of the time we take it for granted and we don’t realize we are happy and we look for it in who knows what complex and sought-after situations, instead of rejoicing in the moment.

Then Sunday the fog arrived and looking out the window, between the remaining snow and the fog you could only see white and don’t ask me what associations of ideas I made (it must have been the colour) but it came back to me that in the fridge I had of the expiring cream and so what to do??

And here it came to help on Facebook lei very good foodblogger, who recommended two recipes, one of which is all white but you can find it Who on the blog of another talented blogger and I could not try it??!!

And so I set to work

Without title

I quote the recipe:

Cream cake

for a cake of 22cm in diameter

baking powder | 3 tsp

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Separate the yolks from the whites. Whip the cream with the sugar and a pinch of vanilla seeds until stiff, then add the yolks, one at a time. Slowly add the sifted flour with baking powder and starch. Whip the egg whites until stiff and mix them gently into the dough. Pour into a 22 cm diameter silicone pan or one lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 30 mins. Leave to cool in the pan, then unmold the cake onto a wire rack.

Cream cake

and apart from the “small” detail of being wrong in using a 26 instead of a 22 pan, I must say that the result left me really satisfied.

An unprocessed cake, but really good as only simple things can be, like happiness 🙂

Without title

