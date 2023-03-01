(such as the sun, a lamp, a lighthouse, etc.) and creating a burst effect of light rays around that item.

To achieve this effect, you need to set up your camera to have a fairly narrow aperture (usually around f/16 or faster) and a fast enough shutter speed. Also, using a wide angle lens to get a large area of ​​exposure can help, but a telephoto lens can work as well.

Once the camera settings are set, you can frame the bright element and take the picture, bearing in mind that the starburst effect will be more evident when the bright element is partially or completely hidden behind other objects. Also, the effect may vary depending on the shape and number of diaphragm blades of the lens used.

In summary, the “starbursts” technique requires the combination of a series of technical elements (aperture, shutter speed, lens) and creative elements (composition, positioning of the luminous element) to obtain a particular and captivating luminous effect in the photography.