Creative Solutions: Cuban Local Industries Transform Used Clothing into Mattresses to Stay Afloat

Title: Local Industries in Cuba Turn to Magic Acts to Keep Production Afloat

Subtitle: Guantánamo Leads Efforts to Transform Used Clothing into Raw Material for Mattresses

In a bid to combat the challenges faced by the Cuban local industries, particularly in light of resource scarcity and limited material allocations, creative solutions are being sought to keep businesses afloat. Guantánamo, the easternmost province of the country, has emerged as a leading example, where the Local Industry has turned to buying used clothing from the population to transform it into raw material for mattress production.

With the scarcity of traditional raw materials, such as fabric, textile scraps have become valuable resources, allowing the Local Industry to meet the demand and sustain operations. According to reports from the local newspaper Venceremos, the diligent workers have successfully produced over 300 mattresses to date, which are later sold to individuals for $3,500.00 CUP each. Sales to the state sector are made at a slightly lower price, reaching $3,200.00 CUP.

In order to meet the increasing demand, significant purchases of over 200 kilograms of fabric have been made, including acquisitions from the capital municipality and Imías. Notably, in Imías, this fabric will be specifically utilized for the production of cribs.

The mattress factory in Guantánamo, situated on Máximo Gómez between 9 and 10 Norte, actively buys used clothes from interested individuals. Although the exact purchase price has not been disclosed by the Local Industry, the transaction process is reported to be efficient. Similar processes are undertaken in Yateras and Baracoa, through the Base Business Units (UEB) of Happiness and the center of the Primada city, respectively.

Guantánamo’s Local Industry has already demonstrated its expertise in repurposing textile materials. In 2022, the province successfully transformed recycled textiles into padding or wadding, primarily used in the construction of docks. These experiences have evidently contributed to the province’s ability to adapt, ensuring the continuation of production despite challenging circumstances.

Daikel Socarrás Rey, the Director of the Local Industry in Guantánamo, emphasized the importance of these alternative practices in sustaining the local manufacturing sector. Through resourcefulness and determination, the Cuban local industries are striving to maintain their positions in the face of adversity.

As the industries throughout Cuba continue to face external constraints, it is evident that the innovative measures undertaken by Guantánamo’s Local Industry may serve as inspiration for other struggling sectors in the country. The ability to transform used clothing into valuable raw materials not only ensures production continuation but also provides individuals with affordable products and contributes to the circular economy.

