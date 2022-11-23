Home World Credit Suisse expects pre-tax loss of up to $1.5 billion
Credit Suisse expects pre-tax loss of up to $1.5 billion

Credit Suisse expects pre-tax loss of up to $1.5 billion

Credit Suisse, which has embarked on a major restructuring of its businesses, expects a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs (1.5 billion euros) in the fourth quarter. He announced it this morning. At the end of October, the banking group announced its strategy to get back on track: a series of measures that will affect its accounts. Credit Suisse has specified that the amount of the loss will depend in particular on its trend between now and the end of the quarter.

