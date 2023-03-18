Home World Credit Suisse: the stock market closes down by 8% – Last Hour
Credit Suisse: the stock market closes down by 8% – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 17 – Credit Suisse closed sharply on the Stock Exchange with management working to revive the bank’s fortunes and investors focusing on the prospect of the 50 billion franc bailout announced by the Swiss Central Bank.

In Zurich, the stock closed the session down by 8% to 1.86 Swiss francs.

In the last three trading sessions, after the position of Saudi shareholders who excluded other liquidity, the shares have suffered a decline of 17%, with the market capitalization falling to 7.43 billion francs. (HANDLE).

