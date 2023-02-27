Home World Credit, the entrepreneur Iolanda Riolo new president of Irfis
World

Credit, the entrepreneur Iolanda Riolo new president of Irfis

by admin
Credit, the entrepreneur Iolanda Riolo new president of Irfis

by livesicilia.it – ​​50 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The entrepreneur Iolanda Riolo is the new president of Irfis, the financial institution of the Sicilian Region. You elected the shareholders’ meeting this morning, on the recommendation of the president Renato Schifani. Riolo, who replaces the outgoing Tommaso Dragotto,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Credito, the entrepreneur Iolanda Riolo new president of Irfis appeared 50 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Kiev, Parliament "fires" the commissioner for human rights: "She was exaggerating about rape and violence not confirmed by evidence"

You may also like

TIM adheres to the Open Gateway project promoted...

Know the exposure triangle.

“It was you…”. Saviano shoots zero against the...

FORD / Proven solutions for heating electric vehicles...

Sirens blare in Ukraine as Medvedev signals confrontation...

The Wild Andalusia tour starts

The macabre case of the Hong Kong model...

Weekend in RS: Police announced how many drivers...

Covid, China protests: “Stop defaming and politicizing the...

Angelus prayer: concern for suffering people in Holy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy