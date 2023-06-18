Crim announce the second part of the “Songs of Death” tour

Anyone who has seen the Crim in concert will know that on stage they are a veritable whirlwind of punk rock at full speed. Now, after various and very successful dates for the presentation of his album “Death Songs”, announce a second batch of performances that will take them to a long list of cities. The artists who will accompany them on all these dates will be announced later. You can expand the information in this link.
The cities through which they will pass are the following: L’Hospitalet (November 3, Salamandra Room), Igualada (November 4, Rec On Fire Room), Valls (November 11, RedStar Room), Vic (December 1, La Cabra Room), Mataró (December 2, Clap Room), Castelló (December 5, Sala El Terra), Alicante (December 6, Sala Marea Rock), Málaga (December 7, Velvet Club), Seville (December 8, Sala X) and Jerez (December 9, La Guarida del Angel).