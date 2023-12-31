Crime is a problem for tourism in South Africa

Loading player

For over a decade the government of South Africa has been trying to transform the country into the main tourist destination on the African continent, and one of the most important in the world. Numerous structural problems, however, hinder these plans: the first is the very high crime rate, which means that South Africa is still perceived as an unsafe destination, especially outside Cape Town, one of the capitals.

South Africa has become a tourist destination above all starting from 2010, the year in which it hosted the football World Cup. It is a very popular country: in 2023 Cape Town he won the World Travel Award, a prestigious recognition in the tourism sector, as the main city to visit in Africa. In the first six months of 2023 the turnover of Southern Sun, a South African hotel multinational, increased by 34 percent compared to the same period the previous year and the government hopes that from 2023 it will be able to attract 21 million tourists to the country per year, which would make it the most important tourist destination in Africa.

However, South Africa is also one of the countries with higher crime rate in the world. Violent crimes such as murder, rape, assault and kidnapping are very common, as well as theft and other minor crimes. Some of these crimes have decreased slightly in recent years, others don’t, and the level of insecurity remains quite high, but we are still talking about a rather high level of insecurity. South Africa has sometimes been labeled “the capital world of crime», that is, as one of the countries where crime levels are absolutely highest: it is probably an exaggerated statement, but it is true that for some crimes, such as rapethe country is one of the worst in the world.

The fact that local crime discourages tourism is documented by data and testimonies: in Durban, a port city in the east of South Africa, tourism fell by 82 percent in 2022 as a consequence of local crime, according to data cited byAfrica Report. Some foreign tourists told the same newspaper that they had received recommendations from their country’s embassy on the need to stay in Cape Town and not explore other areas.

A tourism consultant from the University of KwaZulu-Natal spoke of tourists who had been attacked, robbed, or had been the target of xenophobic attacks, and added that these types of incidents had received a lot of visibility on social networks or other platforms. online. Tourist site forums such as Lonely Planet o Travellers Worldwide contain various testimonies and warnings for caution aimed at anyone who decides to travel to South Africa. Even foreign government sites, such as those of the United Kingdom or of Canadacontain various warnings of this type.

Crime in South Africa is partly one consequence of strong social and economic inequalities that were never completely resolved after the end of apartheid, the policy of racial segregation of blacks in force in South Africa from 1948 to 1991. Aggressions and violence tend to mainly affect the local inhabitants, and concern peripheral or isolated areas, rather than large centres. However, there have also been cases of crimes in popular places, such as tourist attractions, shopping centers or transport hubs: in many cases there have been small thefts, but there have also been kidnappings and murders.

A rather well-known attack was the one against Anni DewaniSwedish tourist kidnapped and killed at 28 years old, after being robbed during her honeymoon in South Africa in 2010. The most recent case was in 2022, with a German tourist killed near the Kruger National Park, one of the most popular tourist destinations, after being stopped by a group of armed men.

In recent years the South African government has shown that it is aware of the impact that crime has on tourism, and that it is willing to take action. President Cyril Ramaphosa last year he said of wanting to make the country safer precisely to make it a more attractive destination for tourists.

Patricia de Lille, South African Minister of Tourism, he established last May a National Forum on tourism safety, which includes a series of meetings with representatives of the police forces, judicial authorities, the local logistics and tourism sector to address the main problems and take initiatives to resolve them. For now, the first meetings have taken place: de Lille spoke of more precise data collection on attacks on tourists, of programs to give greater and quicker support to those who suffer them, of the training of new professional figures to be employed in the most popular places by tourists, and a series of technological investments to help tourists avoid dangers.

The South African government has simultaneously invested in communication campaigns on tourism, aimed at attracting more foreign visitors: last month the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), a group of companies in the travel and tourism sector, released a promotional spot on tourism with comedian and TV host Trevor Noah (who lives and works in the United States but was born in South Africa) as the protagonist.

In the advert Noah answers a series of imaginary questions from those who have never seen South Africa, describing its natural attractions, such as natural parks and safaris, the nightlife in the cities and the luxury facilities for foreigners, such as large complexes of golf courses and five-star hotels. The TBCSA also has signed an agreement with the Emirates airline to intensify air traffic to South Africa.

– Read also: The white mayor making a name for himself in South Africa