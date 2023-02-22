She died of hemorrhaging due to her wounds and major injuries to her vital organs. The autopsy on the body of Clear Card, the thirteen year old killed last Saturday by her mother Monica Vinci, confirmed the thirty stab wounds, about ten of which from defense. Chiara tried to react and escape the sudden fury which, however, left her no way out.

There are no signs of strangulation, however.

The autopsy, performed by the coroner Roberto Demontis, lasted about seven hours; at the end the body was released from seizure and returned to the family members who will now have to make the other departures for the funeral.

The 52-year-old mother is still hospitalized in psychiatry (in the five-metre flight she suffered a fractured pelvis and severe head trauma) and is still unconscious. So much so that at the moment it was not possible to question her. However, the prosecutor Valerio Bagattini has prepared the documents for the precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a vigil will be held in the square of middle school number 1 in memory of Chiara, who attended the third C in that institution.

«The head teacher with the students, the teachers and all the staff of the Istituto comprensivo n.1 of Oristano invite the whole city to a moment of meditation and participation in memory of the sweet little Chiara» they let it be known. The appointment is at 21, with the participation of the Maurizio Carta Choir and the Eleonora d’Arborea Polyphonic Ethnic Choir of Oristano.

“All participants will be able to bring a candle or a small light to light up the square and signal to Chiara the proximity of the community” concluded the school.

