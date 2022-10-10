Home World Crimea bridge bombing: Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorist act’ – BBC News
Crimea bridge bombing: Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist act' – BBC News

Crimea bridge bombing: Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorist act’ – BBC News

Crimea bridge bombed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimea bridge, calling it an “act of terrorism”. The bridge connects Russia with its annexed Crimea.

Putin said the goal of Ukrainian intelligence forces was to destroy a vital part of Russia’s civilian infrastructure.

Putin made the remarks during a meeting with Alexander Bastrykin, the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee.

Russian officials said three people were killed in the bridge explosion.

