Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region – currently undergoing heavy fighting – have tightened their offensive against Russian forces, at the same time that Kyiv is increasingly concerned about an attack from Belarusian soil and Washington says it has concluded In conclusion, the presence of Iranians on the Crimean peninsula was established.

Reuters reported that Ukrainian forces are stepping up attacks on Russian troops in the Kherson region, the only regional capital occupied by Russian forces since the war began about eight months ago.

The Moscow-appointed city government of Kherson began evacuating and evacuating thousands of civilians from the city in view of the potential for a major attack by Ukrainian troops now very close to the city, with Russian state television showing people fleeing by boat across the Dnieper River. The picture, which seems to be a collective escape.

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged that Ukrainian troops had breached Russian defenses in Kherson, but confirmed that Russian troops had repelled the attack and returned to their original state. loss.

danger from the north

Concerns about an “increasing risk” of new attacks from its northern neighbor Belarus have also emerged in Kyiv against the backdrop of developments on the ground in the past few hours.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that the Russian army had deployed various aircraft and other units on Belarusian territory, which allowed the Russian army to use Belarusian territory to launch ballistic missiles and drones.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that Russia will deploy on its territory some 9,000 Russian soldiers, 170 tanks, 200 other vehicles, 100 weapons and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense also said that Russian troops will be deployed to “four training sites in eastern and central Belarus,” where they will participate in exercises including “combat firing and launching of anti-aircraft missiles.” It is reported that Moscow and Minsk last week Announcing the creation of a joint military force with the aim of defending the borders of Belarus from any threat from Ukraine.

The presence of Iranians in Crimea

On the other hand, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States had concluded that Iranian military personnel were present on the Crimean peninsula to help the Russian military launch airstrikes in Ukraine using drones provided by Tehran. .

“We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea are directing and using Iranian drones to carry out airstrikes in Ukraine, including those launched against Kyiv in recent days,” Price added at a regular news conference. attack.”

“Our assessment is that … Iranian military personnel are present in Crimea to assist Russian operations on the ground,” Price said.

U.S. officials have previously revealed that Russia received unmanned models of the Mohajer-6, Witness-129 and Witness-191 from Iran in August aircraft, but Iran has always denied this.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian dismissed the news, saying his country “has defense cooperation with Russia, but our policy is not to ship weapons and drones for attacks on Ukraine. .”

Zelensky’s warning

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was attacking power stations in Ukraine with the aim of forcing people to leave their homes and head west to the European Union.

Zelensky said earlier this week that Russia had destroyed about a third of Ukraine’s power plants, leading to dangerous power outages as winter approaches.

The United Nations says 7.7 million Ukrainians — about 19 percent of the pre-war population — now live across Europe following the Feb. 24 decision to flee the war.