Criminal roulette in New York, a young man on a scooter shoots at random in the street: one dead and 3 injured

NEW YORK. A young man riding a scooter shot at random in the street, killing an 87-year-old man and injuring three other people, two of them seriously. It happened in New York, where there were hours of panic among passers-by. The man went into action in Brooklyn and Queens, in what, according to investigators, appears to have been a disturbing “roulette” that could have been fatal for anyone.

“We don’t know the motive – said the assistant chief of police Joseph Kenny – it seems that the shots started at random”. The young man on the scooter allegedly fired five times. At 11.10 in the morning in Brooklyn he shot a 21-year-old boy, hitting him in the shoulder. Admitted to hospital, the injured is not in danger of life. It was worse for a man shot several times in Richmond Hill soon after: he died.

After a few minutes, with the police already chasing the scooter driver, witnesses in Queens saw the boy appear on a street and shoot at a group of people. Eight minutes later, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face by gunfire. The wounded man was taken to the hospital, where his life is in danger. A minute later, a 63-year-old man was hit in the chest: he is in stable condition, police said.

At the moment the armed young man has not been identified.

