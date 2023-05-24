Criminal trial in Trump hush money case set to begin in March, just as U.S. election is in full swing – Xinhua English.news.cn

Trump hush money case set to start criminal trial in March, just as the US election is in full swing

Overseas Network, May 24 (Xinhua) According to a Reuters report on the 23rd, an American judge said on the same day that the “hush money” case involving former US President Trump will face a criminal trial in New York on March 25, 2024. It means that Trump will stand trial when the general election campaign is in full swing.

On May 23 local time, Trump attended the New York court hearing in the form of video. Juan Manuel Merchan, the judge in charge of this trial, said that the criminal trial was not intended to limit Trump’s campaign, and Trump was “of course free to deny the prosecution’s allegations and free to defend himself.” At the same time, the judge also prohibited Trump from attacking witnesses and disseminating evidence related to the case to third parties or social media; if Trump violates these restrictive regulations, he may be convicted of contempt of court.

Trump has still pleaded not guilty to the charges. After the hearing, Trump posted on social media platforms that his right to free speech had been violated and criticized the judge’s setting the trial date for March 25 as “election interference.” On March 30 this year, Trump was indicted by the prosecution on 34 charges in the “hush money” case, becoming the first former president in American history to face criminal charges. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)