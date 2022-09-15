Crisis averted!Amtrak, union reach tentative deal to avoid general strike



Financial Associated Press, September 15 (Editor Niu Zhanlin) On Thursday, Eastern Time (September 15), the White House said that under the mediation of the Biden administration, Amtrak reached an agreement with the union representing more than 100,000 workers. entered into a preliminary agreement. The breakthrough averted a worst-case scenario that could paralyze a key lifeline of the U.S. economy and fuel U.S. inflation hovering near 40-year highs, if the rail stoppages materialize.

The news also had an important impact on the financial market. After surging nearly 10% yesterday, the price of natural gas futures in the United States plunged nearly 9% today, and is now at $8.29 per million British thermal. U.S. fuel and gasoline both tumbled more than 5 percent.

“I thank the unions and railroad companies for their sincere negotiations and for reaching a tentative agreement to keep our critical rail systems running and avoid disruption to the economy,” Biden said in a statement. “With unemployment still near record lows, and There are signs of progress in lowering costs, and tonight’s agreement allows us to continue our drive for long-term economic growth that ultimately serves working families.”

This comes after a Biden-appointed committee last month issued a series of recommendations to resolve the dispute, including raising wages and improving health care coverage. But the proposal does not include scheduling, attendance and other provisions that are crucial to the two unions that had resisted a deal.

Those workers whose wages have been frozen will receive double-digit raises and changes to attendance policies, according to the leader of a union group. The railroad said the agreement included an immediate 14.1 percent pay rise.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s official website, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a statement on Thursday that after 20 consecutive hours of negotiations, railroad company and union negotiators reached a preliminary agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses and the nation’s economy.

The Biden administration applauds the efforts of all parties to reach this mutually beneficial agreement. The rail system is an integral part of the supply chain, and disruption to the rail system would have catastrophic effects on industries, travelers and households across the country.

Railroad workers will receive higher wages, improved working conditions and health care costs, according to Biden’s tweet. Biden said he was grateful to unions and railroads for negotiating in good faith.

Amtrak said it was working to restore train service. Earlier, the company suspended all long-distance train services on Thursday in anticipation of a strike.

Matthew Shay, chief executive of the National Retail Federation, thanked the Biden administration for its intervention, adding in a statement that his group was relieved and cautiously optimistic.

The number of U.S. railroad workers has fallen from more than 600,000 in 1970 to around 150,000 in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Over the past six years, the rail industry has seen massive layoffs, with companies slashing worker salaries and other costs while boosting profits, share buybacks and dividends for investors.