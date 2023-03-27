Home World Crisis Berrettini, the sentence of Bertolucci that sinks him after the defeat in Miami
World

Crisis Berrettini, the sentence of Bertolucci that sinks him after the defeat in Miami

by admin
Crisis Berrettini, the sentence of Bertolucci that sinks him after the defeat in Miami

The editorial staff Sunday 26 March 2023, 18:27

Paolo Bertolucci nip Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti. The former blue tennis player, winner of the Davis Cup in 1976, is very critical of the Italian athletes, both eliminated in the first round of the Miami tournament. Berrettini was defeated by Mackenzie McDonald in two sets; a few hours away, even Lorenzo Musetti had to drop out of the tournament, after suffering a hard knockout by Jiri Lehecka.

Bertolucci’s social message

The defeats of the two blue tennis players, unexpected on the eve, led Bertolucci to write a post on social media. “What a bad day for Italian tennis”, commented the former blue champion. Bertolucci then complimented Sonego, who defeated Daniel Evans in a comeback: “Bravo Sonego!”.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  New York, maxi fire in the Bronx: at least 19 deaths including 9 children. Dozens of wounded

You may also like

Elections in the Palermo area, from Capaci to...

Malta-Italy, the report cards: Pessina and Retegui, goals...

Average exchange rate of the euro March 27,...

Slovakia BiH live broadcast livestream | Sport

revealed the resolution and frame rate of the...

Weather forecast March 27, 2023 | weather forecast

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles towards the...

Possible price increase and shortage of meat |...

Liechtenstein – Iceland 0:7 | Sport

Airport in Pristina evacuated due to explosion |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy