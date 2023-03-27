Paolo Bertolucci nip Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti. The former blue tennis player, winner of the Davis Cup in 1976, is very critical of the Italian athletes, both eliminated in the first round of the Miami tournament. Berrettini was defeated by Mackenzie McDonald in two sets; a few hours away, even Lorenzo Musetti had to drop out of the tournament, after suffering a hard knockout by Jiri Lehecka.

Bertolucci’s social message

The defeats of the two blue tennis players, unexpected on the eve, led Bertolucci to write a post on social media. “What a bad day for Italian tennis”, commented the former blue champion. Bertolucci then complimented Sonego, who defeated Daniel Evans in a comeback: “Bravo Sonego!”.