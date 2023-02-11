Home World Crisis between Morocco and France: Rabat suspends the post of the ambassador in Paris and does not replace him
Crisis between Morocco and France: Rabat suspends the post of the ambassador in Paris and does not replace him

RABAT. An air of crisis is blowing between France and Morocco: Rabat today made official the decision to suspend its ambassador to France, Mohamed Benchaaboun, his diplomatic post in the European country. This without a successor to him being foreseen in any way. The order in this sense from King Mohamed VI dates back to 19 January, the day on which the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution by a large majority which asks the Moroccan authorities to “respect freedom of expression and the freedom of the media” and an end to the “harassment of all journalists”.

Moroccan politicians and some media have accused France of “orchestrating” an anti-Moroccan campaign in Brussels. The French ambassador in Morocco, Christophe Lecourtier, has denied any responsibility of France in the adoption of the text. “We are responsible for the decisions of the French authorities, the European Parliament does not fall under our authority. These are personalities who have been elected. There are diversity of groups and streams of ideas. The French government cannot be held responsible for MEPs,” he said.

