Crisis in Russia, the US is “monitoring” with its allies and the United Kingdom convenes the Cobra committee. Beijing remains silent for now

L’West and the Chinese they look carefully at what is happening in Russia after the infighting unleashed by Yevgeny Prigozhin. A waiting situation, while the entourage of Vladimir Putin already points the finger at the Nato for the moves of the “warlord” driving the Wagner. The president of the United States Joe Biden was informed of the situation in Russia and Washington “is in consultation with the allies eh partner on these developments. And in the afternoon the tenant of the White House, as sources refer to Cnnreceived a new breafing on the evolution of Prigozhin’s challenge against the leadership militare Russia, including the defense minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Interlocutions that obviously also concern Italy with the president Giorgia Meloni which “follows theevolution of the crisis in Russia and held a summit with the foreign and defense ministers, Antonio Tajani e Guido Crosettoand the undersecretaries to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano e Giovanbattista Fazzolari”. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence, together with theintelligence and under the coordination of Palazzo Chigi, “they are analyzing the scenario, in constant contact with the allies of NATO and the European Union”, reported the government in a statement. The alarm is also growing in the United Kingdom for the risks that could arise from a framework of “worrying volatility”as the suggests Bbc quoting the prime minister Rishi Sunak and his entourage.

Il governo Tory in the meantime, he has urgently summoned a extraordinary meeting of the Cobra committee, body for coordinating responses to the most serious national emergencies rarely called into question in the event of a crisis taking place abroad. Sunak – who stressed that London has been “monitoring for some time” the potential “destabilizing effects of the war in Ukraine” on Russia – currently intends to entrust the chairmanship of the meeting to the Foreign Minister, James Cleverlyin the presence, among others, of the owner of the Defence Ben Wallace and high military leaders British. By reserving from him a series of direct colloquiumi by evening with other leaders of NATO countries and allies or key interlocutors. The only international leader, outside of the closest allies, who had a telephone conversation with Putin was Recep Tayyip Erdogan: the Türkiyethe Turkish president explained to the head of the Kremlin, is ready to do its part for one peaceful resolution of the situation in Russia as soon as possible.

The Chinese instead avoid official comments at the moment, also thanks to the long holiday of Dragon Boat. The Chinese embassy in Moscow, according to the Global Timeshe declared to Southern Metropolis Daily that the Russian capital region is calm and that the diplomatic representation will continue “to follow the local situation a Rostov after the Wagner boss claimed to have conquered military sites in Rostov while Moscow implements anti-terrorism measures”. The state network Cctv spoke of “the anti-terrorist operation” launched by Kremlin in Moscow and surrounding regions, along with an update on the war againstUkraine by the Russian Defense Minister.

He also intervened on the matter Hu Xijinthe former editor of the nationalist tabloid Global Times and current commentator: “Putin defined it ‘betrayal’ and ‘armed mutiny’,” he wrote on Twitter. “Prigozhin’s rebellion could bring a number of consequences, forcing the Putin administration to face the most severe test since the start of thespecial military operation”Hu added. While on WeiboTwitter in Mandarin, the rain of comments has transformed the Russian chaos into a viral trend: millions of comments on the matter, with the prevailing reading accusing the United States of maneuver Wagner against Putin.

