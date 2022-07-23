Listen to the audio version of the article

Expectations are high: the agreement that unblocks the export of cereals, fertilizers and other commodities held hostage by the Russian invasion of Ukraine should make a decisive contribution to alleviating food crises in the poorest countries in the world. The signing arrived on Friday, in Istanbul, under the eyes of Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, and of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the mediator of the difficult agreement. Ankara, a NATO member with good relations with Moscow, controls the Bosphorus Strait on the Black Sea.

The agreement consists of two distinct agreements, signed with the United Nations and Turkey: one signed by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the other by the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov. Impossible to bring the representatives of Moscow and Kiev to sign a single text.

Duration of the agreement: 120 days

However, yesterday’s ceremony brings to completion the diplomatic work of these months and seals the preliminary agreement reached in Istanbul last week. The agreement covers the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, Pivdennyi and will be valid for 120 days. It will have to be renewed if the war is not over.

“Today there is a lighthouse on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope, possibility and relief in a world that needs it more than ever,” said Guterres. “We hope that a window of peace will reopen,” said Erdogan. «The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has exposed millions of people to the risk of hunger. The Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction, ”said the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell. For Mario Draghi, “the success of the plan will depend on the rapid and full implementation of the agreements”, for which “Italy has made a strong commitment in recent months”. In trading on the Chicago Stock Exchange, wheat fell, returning to levels prior to the outbreak of the conflict.

22 million tons of food blocked in ports

Ukraine has about 22 million tons of food stuck in Black Sea ports. The country is a major exporter of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the invasion has halted shipments. Limited quantities of cereals travel across Europe by rail, road and river.