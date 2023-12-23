Cristian Varela, review of his album My Way (2023)

This ‘self-made techno man’ in the Spanish style, who sold everything to emigrate to London in order to continue growing and believing, had not spoken in long format for six years to now release this ‘My Way’, a more than notable album of timeless techno in which there is also room for electro, ambient and EBM. Pure Varela, listen. In the process he vindicates himself and extends it to Spanish techno, which is not that it is now more excellent than before, it is that it now sounds much better and is better known and respected beyond our borders.

Throughout this LP, the Madrid DJ and producer Cristian Varela, makes it clear, and hears from locals and strangers, that his three decades of trying to improve himself have been worth it. And Cristian, one of our national techno totems, manages to imbue everything he does, plays and produces with his charismatic personality. ‘My Way’ It is called that because its author has done it in his own way, in his holy and happy way, like everything else during his extensive and profitable career. To give birth to this new work, Varela has compiled pieces of the styles that he has always liked to produce the most, with one objective: to immerse ourselves in a sound journey from the deepest roots of EBM, electro through ambient and arriving at techno and most rabidly current hard-techno.

But what first stands out when listening to this album is that it opts, above all, for powerful, intense, energetic and unambiguous techno. And all touched by unquestionable quality and talent. He wanted to sound more Varela than ever and he has achieved it. But, in addition, he is faithful to that very free eclecticism that has marked his career, in the booth and in the studio, and has led him to master many styles of the electronic spectrum. It also seems clear that the visionary capacity that gives him mental distance, which transcends the physical and temporal, gives him an advantage over others, remains intact, and even improved.

The songs on the album feature analog synthesizers, atmospheric pads, thick drums, industrial patterns and organic layers, but all at the service of techno. Everything begins and ends with and in him. And the best thing is that listening to it you can tell that he had a really good time creating this album. It’s what you have to do things the way you want, without any type of restrictions or obligations.

From the track-list we will highlight, above all, the retro-futuristic, forceful and fast techno of the trilogy formed by ‘Earendel’, ‘Assymetric’ y ‘Helion’. And the electro ‘Ultrahuman’, which deserves special mention. But in this ‘My Way’ there is also room for the emotional and ambient with cuts like ‘Intron1ka’, ‘WASP103B’ which are like a way of giving free rein, and free rein, to those other sound desires that also make up his musical imagination. Just as he demonstrates his well-known affection for EBM, paying tribute to the genre, with the extraordinary ‘Yknalb’.

Finally, as a good dessert, we inform you that this LP will be accompanied by remixes of greats from the best native and foreign technotes such as Ken Ishii, Regal, Pfirter, PEARL, Bas Mooy, Arnaud Le Texier or Dykkon. Almost nothing to the device. And yes, with works like this, it is clear that techno is like rock… it never dies!

