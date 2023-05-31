Home » Cristiano Ronaldo is fed up with Arabs
World

by admin
Cristiano Ronaldo has lost the title and is fed up with Al-Nassr and wants to return to Europe after less than a year in the Gulf. CR7 is no longer stimulated even by the pharaonic salary of 200 million euros annually that he receives from the sheikhs.

The press in Spain, cited by Forbes journalists, announced that the Portuguese superstar has already made a first important move that betrays his intentions to leave Al-Nassr.

According to the quoted source, Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to do anything to return to football that matters and has proposed to a great rival in his career: Atletico Madrid. The team coached by Diego Simeone wanted CR7 last year as well despite his past at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take advantage of one last chance to play for a top team and has proposed to Atletico Madrid.

