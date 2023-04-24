“Cristiano Ronaldo is tired of her”. Separation is one step away!

The Portuguese champion is not happy in Arabia and the problem would be linked to the relationship with Georgina: separation is increasingly likely

There is bad air at Cristiano Ronaldo’s house. The move to Saudi Arabia would have drastically changed the habits in the home of CR7 e the relationship between him and Georgina Rodriguez would be at a minimum. To such an extent that, in these days, there is insistent talk of a possible separation.

A separation that, at the moment, would not have occurred solely for marketing reasons. This background was revealed by journalist Leo Caeiro during the gossip broadcast Noite das Estrelas on the Portuguese CMTV network. “Cristiano is not happy. Georgina spends the day locked up in a shopping mall in Riyadh and this is one of the reasons why the footballer is starting to find this story not very funny.”

“Georgina spends and spends all the time and worst of all thinks she’s up to Ronaldo’s standards. And he doesn’t like that. They are not well and are likely to separate. The reality is that Cristiano Ronaldo is fed up with her. This is reality. I keep saying there will be no wedding. They’re together for marketing reasons”

A situation that would be unsustainable and pay attention to what developments could be in the coming weeks. We recall that Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Arabia in January where he is playing with good performance in the Al Nassr shirt. It is not to be excluded, to try to recover the relationship in the family, too a possible return to Europe to interrupt this routine.

April 24th – 2.31pm

