Despite her 40-year career, the legendary Cristina D’Avena still makes her fans dream and celebrate with this double CD.

Living in Italy it is difficult not to know who he was Cristina D’Avena. Essentially his joviality and artistic talent seems immutable over time, so much so that he has reached the 40-year career but seems almost completely the same as when he began in the early years. Don’t believe it? Just look at this wonderful cover of his next album which takes its title from this goal “40 – the dream continues“. The singer announced it on facebook (visible by clicking here) with the wording:

40 years of dreams 40 years of music 40 years with you! I reveal the cover of the new album available from November 25th… What do you think? The album is already up for pre-order and will be available on 3CD and 5CD! with many…many news! Stay tuned

The call is strongly inspired by the work of Sailor Moon and even the singer’s pose seems to refer to that cartoon. Well for Cristina D’Avena to shine like the moon is the least considering that with her songs she has made many generations dream, being among the most loved and considered artists in the cartoon scene. Each of us born between the 80s and 90s knows at least one song by Cristina D’Avena and in turn we are teaching the new generations the same. Speaking of them, this record could definitely be the right opportunity to bring others closer.

Cristina did not let any further information about it leak except the possibility of pre-ordering it from Amazon in two different versions: the first standard would contain two discs and is pre-orderable at this linkat a cost of 22.99 euros. The other version deluxe instead it will contain five discs and you can pre-order it at this link at a cost of 29.99 euros. The disc is produced and published by Warner Music. Suppose however that it will certainly be a tribute to her career with the best songs that have adorned her, perhaps the 5 CD version could also contain some particular background. In short, if you want to find out, all you have to do is go to amazon to secure your copy and continue to follow Cristina D’Avena on social networks to discover the many news pre-announced by you. We also take this opportunity to wish our best wishes for this long musical career and another 40 years of success in giving dreams to children, but not only given that the first generation that knew her is now adults and vaccinated, as they say. However, we are certainly ready to pre-order the five-disc version because things are going to be done right.