“They criticized me as a nun and they criticize me now, but who are we to judge?”. This is how the ex nun Cristina Scuccia answers hater who accuse her of having become “too sexy” in the video clip released together with her first single Happiness is a direction. “A woman is forgiven almost nothing, let alone a former nun,” she confesses on the pages of Republic. Here is the video clip… Watch!

