Critic of Vladimir Putin sentenced to 25 years in prison | Info

Outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and discrediting the Russian military.

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

Vladimir Kara-Murza, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and discrediting the Russian military after criticizing what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Kara-Murza denied the crimes, and he was convicted in a Moscow court, and this is the most severe sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. Kara-Murza is an opposition politician who holds Russian and British passports. For years, he spoke out against President Vladimir Putin and lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for alleged human rights violations.

In an interview with CNN that aired hours before he was arrested, Kara-Murza stated that Russia is governed by a “regime of killers”. In his final speech to the court last week, Kara-Murza compared his trial, which was held behind closed doors, to the show trials of Joseph Stalin in the 1930s and refused to ask the court to free him, saying he stood by and was proud of everything he said, writes Reuters.

Source: Profimedia

“Criminals should repent for what they have done. I, on the other hand, am in prison because of my political views. I also know that the day will come when the darkness over our land will disappear“, he said.

(WORLD)