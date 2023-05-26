Crítica de Come On Feel The Lemonheads (30th Anniversary)

After a trilogy“Hate Your Friends” (Taang!, 87), “Creator” (Taang!, 88) y “Lick” (Taang!, 89)– in which they rushed their punk side coinciding with the end of the eighties, The Lemonheads they began to turn from those crude parameters towards what would be their definitive creative personality, the one for which they will always be remembered and which made them (on their own merits) icons of North American indie-pop of the nineties. The change undertaken by Evan Dando and company coincided with his signing by Atlantic and would begin to materialize in “Lovey” (Atlantic), still situated halfway between both worlds –the visceral and the melodic–, to later settle down definitively (and gloriously) thanks to “It’s A Shame About Ray” (Atlantic, 92). A little over a year later, and squeezing a spectacular creative moment, the work would see the light of day, which, sharing status with its predecessor, would mark the compositional and executive peak of those from Boston: “Come On Feel The Lemonheads” (Atlantic, 93).
The album was an unstoppable compendium of seductive songs, underpinned by melodies from another world (as seemingly simple as they are actually irresistible) and the no less attractive interpretation of an Evan Dando capable of questioning heterosexualities, in an almost perfect set of fifteen songs that the level of excellent was just lowered to “only” notable in very specific pieces. The LP swayed (and with it the listener) in a hypnotic balance between that kind of mid-decade indie-pop, hints of power-pop (and Big Star), and classic folk and country punchlines, with the influence of the admired Gram Parsons, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Neil Young as background. Giving, who had already demonstrated his tremendous nose for the versions with the spoked “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel included as a bonus track on “It’s A Shame About Ray”,confirmed skills appropriating a potential hymn such as “Into Your Arms” by the semi-unknown Australian duo Love Positions.
Along with that song appeared his own compositions (many of them signed by the singer together with Tom Morgan) of as much caliber as “The Great Big No”The romantic “Big Gay Heart”, “Rick James Style” o “Down About It” (with the vocal collaboration of Juliana Hatfield, who actually serves as the fourth member of the group along with Dando himself, bassist Nic Dalton and drummer David Ryan). It also highlights “Rest Assured”the nuevaolero branch of “Bit Part” y “Alison’s Starting To Happen”or two absolutely key pieces to understand the nineties as they are “It’s About Time” y “I’ll Do It Anyway”, the latter with Belinda Carlisle from The Go-Go’s. Among the least outstanding, which do not clash but do not show off the dazzling brightness of batch mates, would be “Favorite T” or the instrumental “The Jello Fund” acting as a false closing, giving way to several hidden tracks honoring that trend so fashionable in the nineties consisting of filling out the compact.
“Come On Feel The Lemonheads” cFor three decades it has become a timeless classic, as well as a totem of the indie scene of those years. In fact, it is an LP so representative of that scene that it would be a candidate if a single title had to be selected as a champion of the period in question, and it deserves treatment as a magnum opus thanks to some splendid songs that continue to shine (and seduce) like the first. day. One of the glorious sets signed by Evan Dando at his best at all levels, which is now being reissued accompanied by a second disc with extras, including a mix of demos, acoustic takes, covers (Buddy Holly, Victoria Williams or The Nightcrawlers ) and rarities, divided between gems and some curiosities. Both of them, and given the importance of the work, are welcome, especially for the quality of the sound that accompanies them. Although, if we were to ask, a concert dating back to that magical and glorious era for music that we in our forties and fifties continue to dream of almost daily would have been appreciated.