Crítica de Come On Feel The Lemonheads (30th Anniversary)

After a trilogy“Hate Your Friends” (Taang!, 87), “Creator” (Taang!, 88) y “Lick” (Taang!, 89)– in which they rushed their punk side coinciding with the end of the eighties, The Lemonheads they began to turn from those crude parameters towards what would be their definitive creative personality, the one for which they will always be remembered and which made them (on their own merits) icons of North American indie-pop of the nineties. The change undertaken by Evan Dando and company coincided with his signing by Atlantic and would begin to materialize in “Lovey” (Atlantic), still situated halfway between both worlds –the visceral and the melodic–, to later settle down definitively (and gloriously) thanks to “It’s A Shame About Ray” (Atlantic, 92). A little over a year later, and squeezing a spectacular creative moment, the work would see the light of day, which, sharing status with its predecessor, would mark the compositional and executive peak of those from Boston: “Come On Feel The Lemonheads” (Atlantic, 93).

The album was an unstoppable compendium of seductive songs, underpinned by melodies from another world (as seemingly simple as they are actually irresistible) and the no less attractive interpretation of an Evan Dando capable of questioning heterosexualities, in an almost perfect set of fifteen songs that the level of excellent was just lowered to "only" notable in very specific pieces. The LP swayed (and with it the listener) in a hypnotic balance between that kind of mid-decade indie-pop, hints of power-pop (and Big Star), and classic folk and country punchlines, with the influence of the admired Gram Parsons, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Neil Young as background. Giving, who had already demonstrated his tremendous nose for the versions with the spoked "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon & Garfunkel included as a bonus track on "It's A Shame About Ray",confirmed skills appropriating a potential hymn such as "Into Your Arms" by the semi-unknown Australian duo Love Positions.

Along with that song appeared his own compositions (many of them signed by the singer together with Tom Morgan) of as much caliber as “The Great Big No”The romantic “Big Gay Heart”, “Rick James Style” o “Down About It” (with the vocal collaboration of Juliana Hatfield, who actually serves as the fourth member of the group along with Dando himself, bassist Nic Dalton and drummer David Ryan). It also highlights “Rest Assured”the nuevaolero branch of “Bit Part” y “Alison’s Starting To Happen”or two absolutely key pieces to understand the nineties as they are “It’s About Time” y “I’ll Do It Anyway”, the latter with Belinda Carlisle from The Go-Go’s. Among the least outstanding, which do not clash but do not show off the dazzling brightness of batch mates, would be “Favorite T” or the instrumental “The Jello Fund” acting as a false closing, giving way to several hidden tracks honoring that trend so fashionable in the nineties consisting of filling out the compact.