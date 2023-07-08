Crítica de “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross” de ANOHNI

Despite collaborations in 2022 with Mom Cherry y Hercules And Love Affaira ANOHNI we had practically lost track of him. She was missing and the possibility of hearing new music with her signature seemed remote. In 2016, change of identity through, he proposed a quite radical change. Although her voice remained and her concerns too: social reparations, sexism or the abrupt changes that our planet is facing. Reluctant to fall into repetition, ANOHNI opted for new sounds and textures, aligning itself with electronics and experimentation. The result was “Hopelessness”, an album that, with the passage of time, we do not see as one of rupture, but as one of transition. It was a necessary step, but not the definitive one.

Now, ANOHNI faces melancholy again, without forcing the machine, letting things flow and with an eye on the global meaning fifty years ago of “What’s Going On” by marvin gaye. But above all doing what he likes the most: songs that remain forever in the memory of those who listen to them. That’s why “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross” opens with “It Must Change”, the dream start, the reunion with that old friend you long for, while in “Go Ahead” there is that impulse that leads her to the unleashed protest (the cover with the activist Marsha P. Johnson gives us the necessary clues by way of introduction) and that precedes the encouragement to a kind and sincere hug of “Silver Of Ice”. In this section we once again see the most heartbreaking face of ANOHNI, who rescues the last words that Lou Reed left on his desk. The last bars of “Can’t” represent a contrast in which there is a certain euphoria. With Jimmy Hogarth capturing magic (he worked with Amy Winehouse and Tina Turner) and Leo Abrahams, Chris Vatalaro y Sam Dixon helping her to translate it into a studio, “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross” sways in the punctual sensibility of soul music, wraps himself in string arrangements of Rob Moose–sublime those of “Scapegoat”– and floods us with the captivating and soft voice of ANOHNI in songs like “Rest”, a languid and deep piece in which those characteristic traits of hers emerge and for which she has become an icon and legend. And we could continue with the excellence of “Why Am I Alive Now” and, as a closing, a cut that defines it, “You Be Free”. ANOHNI has returned to the scene free, unprejudiced and, above all, completely serene, entrusted to that innate talent that she treasures. Given this, we can only give her a warm and affectionate welcome.