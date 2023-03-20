Home World criticism for the photo in which he laughs near a residential complex for migrants – Corriere TV
World

criticism for the photo in which he laughs near a residential complex for migrants – Corriere TV

by admin
criticism for the photo in which he laughs near a residential complex for migrants – Corriere TV

Controversy in the UK over a photo that has gone viral showing British Foreign Minister Suella Braverman laughing heartily outside an immigrant housing development in Rwanda during her visit to the African country. of social media, shows Braverman tilting his head back and laughing on the roof of a building in Kigali with other people. Many reproach them for having joked near a place where desperate and powerless people – they write on social media – could also be tortured. The interior minister reiterated the London government’s commitment to the plan to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda. During her visit, Braverman met with President Paul Kagame and his counterpart Vincent Biruta to discuss the deal.

March 20, 2023 – Updated March 20, 2023, 12:45 am

© breaking latest news

See also  "Let's take back France": Zemmour, at the first meeting there is a fight with the anti-fascists

You may also like

ÔBATANGA, an African series on the business world...

China’s 12-point peace plan: what Xi Jinping is...

Serbia at the tournament in Greece before Mundobasket...

Xi-Putin summit, the precedent in the meeting between...

Xi Jinping in Moscow visiting Russia | Info

Healthcare chaos, Schifani “Giving answers to users”

VOLVO BUSES / Business model change on the...

VIDEO – Donnarumma goalkeeper speaks clearly: “I have...

IDI OF MARCH, change the world

Fight against the high cost of living: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy