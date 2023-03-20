Controversy in the UK over a photo that has gone viral showing British Foreign Minister Suella Braverman laughing heartily outside an immigrant housing development in Rwanda during her visit to the African country. of social media, shows Braverman tilting his head back and laughing on the roof of a building in Kigali with other people. Many reproach them for having joked near a place where desperate and powerless people – they write on social media – could also be tortured. The interior minister reiterated the London government’s commitment to the plan to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda. During her visit, Braverman met with President Paul Kagame and his counterpart Vincent Biruta to discuss the deal.