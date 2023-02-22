There are not two without three, and it was sung that the famous return of the Catalan band Madee could not leave us with honey on our lips after his praise “Eternity Mingled With The Sea” (B-Core, 21) y “In The Cold Season” (B-Core, 21). Contrary to what one would expect according to the popular proverb, third parties can sometimes be good, and even better than their predecessors. This is at least what the people from Cabrils have shown, putting all the meat on the grill in “conundrum”the third installment of this particular trilogy started two years ago and with which the band broke a silence of no less than seven.

With the photographer and poet Mark Swanson Already converted into the seventh official member of Madee, the band once again finds in his lyrics the particular spark of ignition with which to enliven a speech full of melancholic and dark settings, sprinkled with disenchanted fierceness and heartbreaking melodies in equal measure. Hand in hand with the versatile Ramon Rodriguez leading the way and acting as a direct catalyst between the lyrics of the North American and the tangible universe of the sextet, the band scratches in the depths of its aesthetic abyss to confirm that its proposal keeps its gaze fixed in the direction of its usual followers, but without falling in the continuist trap of those who sign a return without contributions. In fact, and after the two previous installments that have worked like a charm as an experimental laboratory for its creators, “conundrum” It reflects a very special comfort and ease, those typical of those who claim their rightful return and land on their feet and feeling at home.

If we use etymology, “conundrum” refers to a problem that is difficult to solve or an unfathomable question that grips our existence; Madee’s forte, on the other hand, has never been to play with the obvious, and therefore the sense of her concerns is buried in that wave of confused and fateful mystery full of allegories that refer to self-absorbed and purely introspective scenarios from which only we can leave thanks to the powerful punch that their songs have and that will not fail to show a highly celebrated reminiscence of the Anglo-Saxon alternative rock of the early two thousand, with tunes that seem authentically taken from the imaginary of Brian Molko (“Gaps In Time”) or the very same Manic Street Preachers (“Yesterday”). However, that gloomy thickness gives way to a melodic candor that manages to remain impregnated in our psyche with the same weapons and the mastery of those who know how to generate hymns with a repetitive imprint and cathartic accompaniment (as the catchy choruses with impeccable cuts clamor for). , such as “Happy Hour In The Forest” or “Vying For Clues”).

Referring to part, Rodríguez and his family let themselves go throughout their eleven cuts, without restrictions or limits, and demonstrating that experience is always an asset in favor and much more when it comes to risking without qualms. They demonstrate it with readings as brave as the one taken from their “Live In My Words”, in which they directly applaud the act itself of making art over its final results (“I fall too, I fail and waste time, precious time . My time. I am alive in my words”) and with which they crown that personal courage that has pushed them to resume without fear of failure a project that many of us mistakenly believed to be extinct. No, dear reader, Madee are more alive than ever and they show they have a lot going for a while.