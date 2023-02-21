From an effective background and almost certainly without intending it, it turns out that tigers lions They have become a relatively classic group, indisputably charming and, of course, much loved within the national scene. This is the sensation generated by the band’s return to the scene, with what is the fourth album of their career after “Much Spirit” (Sound Boy, 15), “The Catastrophy” (Sound Boy, 15) and “The Year of Victory” (Sound Muchacho/Gran Sol, 17). Actually, “Everything is going well” take the witness of that split shared with the friends of Petroleum that came to light in 2019 and, be that as it may, the truth is that a generous period of time has passed without new music from the quartet.

Enough to verify, based on the bonanzas of the present LP, that the unprejudiced way of understanding the pop of Tigres Leones continues to be an infallible balm with which to tint the gray existential routines. The new reference of the combo is loaded with collaborations starring colleagues and supporters, in a list that ranges from Tulsa a Marcelo Criminalgoing by Shooting Star, Medal, Marta Moved, Limestone, Maria BenPer y andrea buenavista. Nine songs with a particularly poetic and descriptively traditional narrative, which open with that marked bass line that immediately gives way to an indisputable house-brand melody, specifying the catchy declaration of intent that is “I think I’m beginning to see the light.” .

Once the fire is opened and then it is the turn of “I return to the sea” -one of the gems of the lot located somewhere between Family, The good life y Costa brava– and the also irresistible “Prosperina”. For its part, “Lo digo por ti” is an anti-hymn that many of us would adopt as a philosophy, while “A banda” is a beautiful song (with Tulsa) that floods listening with light. “Todos los santos” changes the trend by offering a darker and more convoluted profile, in a sequence made up of the embellished “Friday night at home”, or the disconsolate and romantic “Los cerezos los almendros”. For its part, “Mexico 86” works as a sports breaking latest news of that world recorded in the collective memory of many and which, in turn, serves as a closing in full approach to shoegaze.

Under caustic title (and spectacular cover by Beatriz Lobo), “Everything is going well” It is a preferably direct album and with the majority of potential singles, as well as being elegant and well built around its own specificities. A work that, at times, could be the group’s most blatantly pop delivery, although it can be understood at the same time as optimistic, pessimistic, realistic… or ironic, in a multiple duality that only enhances its appeal. The installment could well qualify for the best work by Tigres Leones to date, already established as they are and with nothing to prove, but at the same time taking care not to lose an iota of freshness or that cheeky spark that seems inherent to their own artistic personality. .