Comfortable in their own mess Reyko they build with “Fantasía” an album with which to feel liberated without losing their essence. A collection of pop tracks that are enriched by new challenges and that develop independently with Soleil’s fragile voice as the only main link and even losing it when giving weight to Igor in “All I Ever Do”. Starting from a rather innocent and inoffensive beginning such as “You and I”, Reyko This time they rely on simplicity to deliver songs to love and cuts that on this occasion come to celebrate life. Of course, there is always room for disappointments (“Josephine”) and imperfections despite the fact that in this new era the bad vibes have left them at home.

Dreamlike landscapes, striking drum loops and guitar riffs that move between seventies rock and late-2000s alternative pop. “Fancy” is a hybrid between celebrating the themes of soft pop that they have given Reyko so much joy by placing them in places that they themselves did not imagine (their songs have sounded in series such as “Elite” or “La casa de las flores”). And, on the other hand, the intention to make it clear that they are much more than a fragile voice and a catchy base. An example of this is the Americana that “Josephine” supposes, and that served as an advance to somewhat sentence this new release as a compilation in which everything is possible; that peaceful closing that invites you to breathe deeply with the instrumental of “6pm” or the post-punk essence that they capture in “Bienvenidos”. It is true that the risk is not particularly high in “Fancy”, since more than an experimentation, or radical change, what the duo has experienced is an exhibition on the table of their entire universe and the possible paths of development stretching what they are in the present. But, what this new album does have is much more light than its predecessor, presenting a return to a more organic and earthy sound.

It is an album with which its protagonists tear down some walls, play and enjoy their creations. Reyko open the doors without prejudice to his world when it comes to filling it with references that reign in the current industry mainstream. In this way, they enrich themselves between classic references and the best of the masses, building a totally versatile identity that avoids being encapsulated in a certain scene. And, as an addition, for the first time they give their compositions in Spanish the weight they deserve in an album. Sound jumps, intentional chaos, from the French song to which “I will always be with you” can take us to that anarchic “Leaving Station” in which there is room for everything. A kind of wormhole capable of devouring whatever is placed in front of it and that sums up very well what the duo wants to achieve with “Fancy”. A sincere album that they sign to celebrate their identity with pride, what they have achieved so far, rather than a project with an ambition to achieve concrete success. A piece built to order a post-pandemic cycle of euphoria and creativity to which they needed to put names and surnames.