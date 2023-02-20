Home World Criticism of “Lucky, girl”, Shego’s long-awaited first album
Feminine rage. Faced with a world like this, what else is left for us? A raw, physical feminine response that springs from the bowels, and does not ask for forgiveness, in the face of what is wrong with us. And if it is done to the rhythm of pogo with the colleagues, even better. “Lucky girl” it is this and much more. After their first EP “so many bad boys and so little time”, the Madrilenas Shego they return with their “best and only album to date”.

If short and good, twice as good. In little more than twenty minutes –eight songs– they play with pop, rock or post-punk as they please. With rock guitars, groovy basses (recorded by Irenegarry before leaving the group), a hint of psychedelia, electronic arrangements, absolutely pop ballads and a club discovery that neither you nor I expected. All charged with the energetic sincerity of Maite, Raquel, Charlotte y the erawho comes to claim everything that is his along with the infinite right to irreverence.

They open seductive, somewhat dark, hypnotic, with “being bad”. They slow down with “sorry little eyes”, and almost convince us, with their collaboration with Natalia Lacuna in “what am I going to do”, that the pop dance of the end of the course has taken over them. But far from the melodies, his anguish, almost fury, goes through the physical “uproots all this evil.” All this way of living sentimental relationships explodes in what was the instant classic “LUCKY”. A song that sounds like a tear of not knowing how to manage something that hurts you, but you can’t stop.

From here, they demand enjoyment. “I wanted to dress it in silk”, but “I’m horny”, a song that every kid with keys in a carabiner would like to have written, but they never had the ovaries to compose it. In “I cry whole”, they ask for what they deserve: to be in bed all day with someone who finally does it well. And when you get used to their guitars, they put on their sunglasses and drag you to the club: “steak tar tar”, hand in hand with DRUMMIEmember of russia-idk and one of the most promising producers of the new Madrid. His cover letter closes with “Peggy Lee.” It could have been a good ballad to close, but the aunts are clear about it and culminate in an agitated pogo that calls for such a good present that childhood is no longer missed.

“Luck friend” it is a tribute to all those who were there before them, opening the way, but, above all, it becomes a push for all those who will come.

