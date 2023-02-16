It is no coincidence that the pattering of the drops on a gray and rainy February morning coincides with the soothing and languid chords of “Norm”the eighth studio album by Andy Shaufor what could well be the perfect musical setting for these dark days in which winter is hitting the country with its most intense disposition.

Don’t worry, the sun’s rays will once again make their way behind these thick clouds and as soon as we want to realize it we’ll be complaining about the suffocating heat and all the clichés typical of the summer season. But now it’s time to stay locked in the unique beauty that emanates from each of the sophisticated and elegant cuts of this “Norm”; barely half an hour in which the Canadian artist will make us feel trapped inside a façade belonging to a painting by Edward Hopper and ruminating on existential questions that are very difficult to solve. Definitively breaking the wall of the most archetypal folk, Shauf throws a breath of calm and serenity into our faces, signed by an impeccable multi-instrumental performance (keys, strings and winds, all of them played by him, come together on this album) with which he advocates, not only for showing off his talent and virtuosity, but also for ending up creating, in the words of the artist himself, a “normal” album (if this concept has a place in his singular narrative). .

To date we had seen Shauf giving free rein to his literature in contexts of being at home, such as nightlife enclaves (“The Neon Skyline”20) or parties (“The Party”, 16), in order to contextualize their stories about heartbreak, deception and social anxiety; however, and almost pulling on kinematic strings, “Norm” He takes us by the hand through much more enigmatic and spiritual paradigms, where themes as significant and transcendental as the absence of faith (“What happens when they die? Maybe eternal life but only if they find me”, sings a sort of God in “ Wasted on You”) mark the future of the album.

With the smoothness of silk, the Canadian’s voice gradually introduces us to what is undoubtedly a most complex concept album, in which little by little the main roles in this framework settle, giving him the leading role. to a stalker named Norm, who testifies to his yearning need to connect with someone through songs like “Catch Your Eye” or “Phone,” in which a smoky, victimized romanticism disguises what is by all accounts a toxic obsession. Progressively, the story that operates as the common thread of this album engulfs its instrumentation, generating a restless sensation of suspense in the listener (“Halloween Store”) and thereby revealing Shauf’s remarkable ability to draw brilliant scenes before our eyes.

Equipped with that classic nomenclature (producer’s brand Neal Pogue) with which he colors the overall aura of the album (taking us to disturbing ballads with a jazzy edge, like “Paradise Cinema”, or to passages that could well fit in a 1950s opium den, like “Daylight Dreaming”), Shauf develops , with the very clarity of the audiovisual, a gloomy and orchestral pop noir show that invites us to wander introspectively about the meaning and reason of love. The result, as it couldn’t be less, is an enveloping and wonderful album to hold tightly when the storm, weather and emotional tightens.