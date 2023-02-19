canadians Fucked Up they left the bar through the roof with their previous and ambitious conceptual double “Dose Your Dreams” (Merge, 18), and they return with a marked vocation to influence their most immediate side. Their sixth album –the shortest of all they have made– is an injection of full-blown adrenaline positivism, without further complications. What allows them to redouble that special warmth that the quintet has as its main value.

From the melodic euphoria of “Found” and its chorus, optimism tinges a dozen songs of that energetic American hardcore full of melodies: on the single “I Think I Might Be Weird” they even dare to double guitars practicing almost naive melodies without out of tune The musical tone hardens in denser cuts like “Huge New Her”, where they once again prove accurate when it comes to creating sing-along choruses.

If we ignore Damian Abraham’s broken voice, the quintet brilliantly exploits its melodic and structural weapons in well-rounded songs that at times evoke illustrious classics that combine electric energy and melodic light such as Bob Mould (“Lords Of Kensington”, “Broken Little Boys”, la estupenda “Falling Right Under”).

The tonic is maintained in cuts like “Nothing’s Immortal”, “Cicada” –one of the best of the lot, with the accurate sequence of chords and the vocal melody throughout. Sugar played by guitarist Mike Haliechuk– or the popper “One Day”, which with the epic finale of “Roar” completes an album that is as enjoyable as it is light in the good sense of the word. And it is that the direct discs and full of positive energy, when they are well done, never hurt.