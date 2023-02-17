Dice Forgive me that the beginning that gives life to “Raven” it’s like that breath of relief you release when you finally connect and are at peace with yourself. Like that feeling that the air enters your lungs with force to clean all the demons that for years you have been dragging and trying to analyze. A kind of exploratory bomb that devastates everything, of acceptance and desire that knows no limits. A synthesis of life after death. This new album thus develops from a message against marginalization and pure renewal that once again turns the world of r’n’b upside down. Because, until now, Kelela has not given a single false step in his entire career, he knows very well what he does as a star and he has an absolutely impeccable career.

“Raven” It is a queer love story towards herself, towards women, towards the need for liberation and loss of fear that she seeks to transmit to her people. Once the page of “Washed Away” has been turned, with which she explains that she can finally live peacefully being the owner of her present; She begins her journey by immersing herself in the strength and power that “Happy Ending” transmits, soaking up a 90s house and taking the reins of her speech. Kelela has the enormous ability to make the most complex simple, to enrich contemporary r’n’b without measure, filling it with new avenues of exploration and nuances that force the genre to undergo a new transformation. Kelela is synonymous with evolution and that is somewhat the central message of the album: a healing metamorphosis through music, the appearance of new wings, new frontiers, learning paths, risk and at the same time total control over what she is capable of. of doing.

With this new release, the star takes on a voracious personality that jumps fearlessly between day and night. A mystical figure that moves between lights and shadows towards an eternal walk through a huge empty city in the wee hours of the morning to find a true meaning to his existence. A visceral bet on the fight between control and desire to hit your brain hard and assume your true self (“Come out and touch the rays. Open up, babe, I’m the one”). And, as an example of all this, all you have to do is enjoy that wonderful ambient track that is “Contact” in which he pushes hard and proclaims his individuality.

“Raven” combines sadness, enthusiasm, pain, happiness. All those radical leaps and necessary contrasts that force us to open our eyes. Through poetic constructions and sharp synths, she gradually generates a mass of dark landscapes that fight against imaginaries in search of light. She dances to true eighties hymns like “Enough For Love” with that serenity closing between the sound of the waves that connects directly with the plastic structures that appear in “Holier”. She enters into a constant tension in that electro and punk cut that is “Fooley” and with which she enhances the darkness that tries to keep the pulse throughout the album. She feels safe turning to more traditional fields like in “Closure” to protect herself with Rahrah Gabor (“I’m a grown ass woman, not a pickney”) or she invites dancehall to be a part of her game in that unstoppable impulse that is “On The Run” (“Nothin’ in this world could stop us right now”). In addition, among the hidden collaborations in this jewel, we can find the union of her to Shygirl for the construction of that cry of despair that is “Divorce”.

Kelela invites you to dream and meditate in this new era. To be honest, life is much better with a new record of his on the street. And especially if we assume that “Raven” it is created almost as a piece to go to as therapy. It is incredible to see how, once again, Kelela has known how to go one step further, taking maximum care of her entire creative universe. How the star sees each release as authentic pieces of art that form a whole and have a clear message to convey. With Kelela, music doesn’t exist just to make music, there is always something else behind it and we always learn or enjoy trying to swallow and scratch every last nuance or detail that he has decided to place in his work.